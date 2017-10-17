National / Health

Mental-health NGOs struggle with inadequate subsidies

17 October 2017 - 12:21 Staff Writer
Underfunded: Only 4% of the health budget goes towards mental health, says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group. Picture: SOWETAN
Underfunded: Only 4% of the health budget goes towards mental health, says the South African Depression and Anxiety Group. Picture: SOWETAN

Mental health NGOs in Gauteng are struggling with inadequate subsidies‚ new licensing requirements‚ staffing and infrastructure.

This is the thrust of a report adopted on Monday by the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio health committee‚ based on visits by committee researchers to 10 mental-health NGOs in the province.

The report was adopted as arbitration hearings‚ set up to give closure to families who lost relatives when they were removed from the long-term care of Life Esidimeni and sent to NGOs‚ continue to reveal details about the shoddy treatment of mental-health patients in the province.

DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement on Tuesday that NGOs visited by the committee complained that provincial health department subsidies — ranging from R2‚278 to R2‚700 a month for permanent patients — did not cover their costs.

"Lack of money makes it difficult for the NGOs to get qualified staff and to maintain infrastructure to an acceptable standard‚" he said. "The subsidies are badly administered‚ sometimes resulting in late payments and even the return of unpaid amounts to the treasury at the end of the financial year. The NGOs also need assistance to comply with the more stringent licensing requirements‚ including expensive re-zoning of properties with local councils."

The NGOs also raised concerns about long waiting times‚ sometimes an entire day‚ faced by their patients needing treatment.

Bloom said it was unfair for these NGOs to get a low subsidy compared to the R15‚000 paid per month per mental health patient at Selby Park Hospital and the re-opened Esidimeni facilities. "I fear there will be more abuses of mental patients if NGOs are not subsidised enough and assisted to meet the licensing standards."

Levy Mosenogi‚ who headed the project to move the Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients into other homes‚ has apologised at the arbitration hearings for the deaths of more than 118 people in the tragedy.

Life Esidimeni suspects not yet facing discipline

Court orders disciplinary processes suspended pending an appeal
National
1 day ago

THEATRE: Madness and its effect on saviours

Lara Foot has an interesting way of engaging audiences when her subject matter is painful, writes Edward Tsumele
Life
3 months ago

Employees with mental illness still battle stigma in the workplace

Shocking statistics reveal that over 56% of respondents in a survey had taken time off work in the last year due to mental illness, which managers ...
National
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
A full plate for David Mahlobo in the Department ...
National
2.
AfriForum is trying to get a certificate that ...
National
3.
Cabinet's newcomer, Bongani Bongo: a relative ...
National
4.
Cabinet reshuffle lets Hlengiwe Mkhize off the ...
National

Related Articles

Life Esidimeni suspects not yet facing discipline
National

Zuma launches probe into massive shortfall in Gauteng’s health budget
National

THEATRE: Madness and its effect on saviours
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.