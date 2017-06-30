THEATRE: Madness and its effect on saviours

Even the most battle-hardened theatre patrons will be rattled by award-winning writer and director Lara Foot’s latest production.

The Inconvenience of Wings, currently at the Market Theatre, cuts to the bone when dissecting a difficult condition in human existence – mental illness.

It challenges the conscience, and yet engages the mind in a way that makes you want to sit throughout the one-and-half-hour run, even though the subject is painful.

Curiosity and eagerness to understand the depth of depression of those who have relatives suffering from bipolar disorder will carry you through the production with eyes glued to the stage, absorbing every action, every word and the literal madness displayed on stage.

It has been written and directed by Foot, of Tshepang fame — a production that distinguished her as a playwright with a penchant for picking on stories that prickle the nation’s conscience. Tshepang highlighted the problem of child abuse and left audiences traumatised.