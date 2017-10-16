GAUTENG HEALTH
Life Esidimeni suspects not yet facing discipline
Court orders disciplinary processes suspended pending an appeal
The disciplinary processes against two senior Gauteng health department officials have been suspended pending the outcome of their appeal against the health ombudsman’s findings on their role in the deaths of more than 100 state mental patients.
Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa revealed the new information on the Life Esidimeni tragedy last week in a written reply to questions from DA provincial health spokesman Jack Bloom.
In her reply, she detailed the disciplinary charges brought against department head Barney Selebano and the director of mental health services, Makgabo Manamela, for their roles in the transfer of hundreds of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to ill-equipped NGOs.
Both have been charged with fraud, misleading the provincial legislature and the public, breaching the Public Finance Management Act and section 217 of the Constitution, negligence, dereliction of duty, and bringing the department into disrepute.
Selebano has also been charged with misleading the health ombudsman, while Manamela has also been charged with breaching the Mental Healthcare Act.
Ramokgopa said the High Court in Pretoria had ordered that their disciplinary hearing be put on hold pending the finalisation of their appeal against the findings of health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba after his investigation into the tragedy.
His report said the Gauteng health department had transferred 1,300 patients from facilities owned by JSE-listed private hospital group Life Healthcare to unlicensed organisations that lacked the resources to care for them. It pointed at Selebano as a key player in the scandal.
Selebano and Manamela have yet to appear before the ad hoc tribunal set up by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in March to hear their appeal. It is understood that they will appear in the week from October 23.
Ramokgopa said both officials continued to receive pay while on suspension: Selebano was paid R821,078 and Manamela R491,965 between February 1 and September 30. A further R1.145m had been spent on consultants and legal fees relating to the matter so far.
"I am dismayed by the delay in the appeal process and the disciplinary cases," said Bloom.
"I am also concerned that the police investigation is so slow and that 21 post-mortem reports have not been completed as disclosed in the current Esidimeni arbitration hearings.
"The intended result of these hearings is redress and compensation to the relatives of the deceased patients, but real justice will only be achieved when the perpetrators are charged and convicted in court.
"This must include former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who is the prime person to blame for the tragedy," he said.
