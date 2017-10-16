Life Esidimeni suspects not yet facing discipline

Selebano has also been charged with misleading the health ombudsman, while Manamela has also been charged with breaching the Mental Healthcare Act.

Ramokgopa said the High Court in Pretoria had ordered that their disciplinary hearing be put on hold pending the finalisation of their appeal against the findings of health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba after his investigation into the tragedy.

His report said the Gauteng health department had transferred 1,300 patients from facilities owned by JSE-listed private hospital group Life Healthcare to unlicensed organisations that lacked the resources to care for them. It pointed at Selebano as a key player in the scandal.

Selebano and Manamela have yet to appear before the ad hoc tribunal set up by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi in March to hear their appeal. It is understood that they will appear in the week from October 23.

Ramokgopa said both officials continued to receive pay while on suspension: Selebano was paid R821,078 and Manamela R491,965 between February 1 and September 30. A further R1.145m had been spent on consultants and legal fees relating to the matter so far.

"I am dismayed by the delay in the appeal process and the disciplinary cases," said Bloom.

"I am also concerned that the police investigation is so slow and that 21 post-mortem reports have not been completed as disclosed in the current Esidimeni arbitration hearings.

"The intended result of these hearings is redress and compensation to the relatives of the deceased patients, but real justice will only be achieved when the perpetrators are charged and convicted in court.

"This must include former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who is the prime person to blame for the tragedy," he said.

