Zuma launches probe into massive shortfall in Gauteng’s health budget

President Jacob Zuma has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the numerous budget shortfalls in the Gauteng department of health, along with unlawful conduct by officials in the department and wasteful expenditure.

The probe comes soon after an investigation by the Office of Health Standards Compliance into the deaths of over 100 mentally ill patients, which resulted in the departure of then health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Last week the SA Human Rights Commission also announced that it was due to open its own investigation into the issue.

The SIU will look into unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department, which has a R10.9bn funding gap owing to accumulated debt and payments for negligence.

So dire is the state of the department’s financial health that MEC Gwen Ramakgopa said the province’s over R40bn budget was inadequate to cover requirements, largely due to a substantial debt burden consisting of money owed to suppliers.

The provincial health department has been plagued by legal cases for negligence, blamed on the current budget deficit; and more recently the deadly cost-saving exercise that came to be known as the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

It appears that much of the investigation will centre on the circumstances that led to the death of more than 100 mental patients who were moved from the care of Life Esidemeni, a facility owned by JSE-listed Life Health, in a cost saving de-institutionalisation drive.

In the wake of the scandal, opposition parties called for the resignation of Premier David Makhura. However, he denied any involvement and insisted he would not have ever approved a plan to outsource mental health.

Zuma’s proclamation authorises the SIU to examine the department’s procurement practices which resulted in it enlisting the services of 28 non-governmental organisations in a manner that was allegedly not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary to applicable legislation on de-institutionalisation.

The non performance of the non governmental organisations (NGOs) will also be prodded as they were found to be operating illegally without licences by the health ombudsman.

The SIU will also probe department officials, staff and NGOs for any unlawful or improper actions or omission of facts related to the tragic deaths of the mentally ill patients.