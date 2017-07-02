National / Health

Doctors accuse medical aids of ‘spying’

'Schemes are guilty of withholding payment from doctors without proof of misconduct'

02 July 2017 - 10:57 Tanya Steenkamp and Matthew Savides
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Doctors have accused South Africa’s biggest medical aid schemes of spying on them and sneaking hidden cameras into their consulting rooms‚ the Sunday Times reported.

It said the healthcare practitioners also claim the schemes are guilty of withholding payment from doctors without proof of misconduct.

These startling claims‚ the newspaper said‚ are contained in documents filed in the High Court in Pretoria last week by the National Healthcare Professionals Association‚ in a claim against 19 medical aid schemes.

The association accuses the medical aid schemes of acting like "police‚ prosecutors and prison warders".

But the medical aids this week denied any wrongdoing‚ saying fraud and false claims were on the rise and amounted to millions of rand a year‚ the Sunday Times reported.

Read the full Sunday Times story: Medical aids 'spy on doctors'

SARS has a bigger mountain of paperwork for you to climb this tax season

There have been changes to the way individual taxpayers must file their 2017 returns. Amanda Venter’s guide will help you navigate the changes
Economy
1 day ago

How the NHI white paper ignores the economic downturn

Economist warns on the use of 2010 figures in official government documents despite much-touted policy developments
National
2 days ago

Medical scheme members likely to lose their tax credits under NHI

The Health Minister says the first package of benefits will aid women, children and the elderly, with funds helping people ‘who are not on medical ...
National
2 days ago

Want to save on medical aid costs? Choose a smaller scheme

However, GTC has found that the larger schemes are attracting the bulk of new members mainly because of their reputations
Companies
9 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
DA files complaint against Bell Pottinger
National
2.
Yunus Carrim says government had to bail out SAA
National
3.
Ayanda Dlodlo condemns intimidation of journalists
National / Media
4.
Zuma faction pushing for referendum on land ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.