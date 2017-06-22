Cabinet approves latest version of NHI policy paper

"The White Paper takes the country closer to ensuring all South Africans have access to healthcare, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. This is consistent with the National Development Plan’s (NDP’s) objective that seeks to ensure everyone has access to healthcare, regardless of their income," the Cabinet said in a statement.

Some of the key issues that will be scrutinised in the new policy are the details of package of benefits provided under NHI, how they will be paid for, and where the private sector will fit in.

The future role of medical schemes will be closely examined, as it is a potential flash point with organised labour: trade union federation Cosatu wants the government to implement a single NHI fund, in which there is no space for other funding mechanisms, such as medical schemes, but the department has said it will be impossible to introduce NHI in one fell swoop and a softer approach is required in the transition to NHI.

The Cabinet said the Department of Health would hold a briefing on July 29 "to fully unpack the elements" of the policy document.