US-sponsored MomConnect app provides free antenatal information

HEALTH Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Friday launched MomConnect — a messaging service meant to provide South Africa’s current 1.2-million pregnant women with vital antenatal information for free.

Maternal deaths in South Africa are caused by three main factors, with HIV and AIDS contributing up to 50% of the deaths, followed by hypertension and obstetric haemorrhage.

The service is part of a R59m project funded by the US government which contributed R49m along with Johnson & Johnson and ELMA Philanthropies, both of which contributed R5m each.

Registering with the app allows a pregnant woman to start receiving SMS messages that speak to her stage of pregnancy.

This can be done by dialling *134*550#, allowing an expectant mother to register on the National Department of Health Pregnancy Registry and receive the SMSes.

Mothers will also be able to send SMSes free of charge to the ministry to either compliment or complain about the service they received at clinics in South Africa.

The SMSes will inform the expectant mother when to start antenatal care early, to test for hypertension, HIV/AIDS, diabetes and other life threatening conditions.

Speaking at the KT Motubatse Clinic in Pretoria, Dr Motsoaledi said the service would empower women. "We are giving women power, power to sustain their pregnancies to sustain their health and to sustain the health of their new born babies."

Reducing child mortality and improving maternal health make up goal numbers four and five of the Health Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), whose deadline is less that 500 days away.

US ambassador to South Africa, Patrick Gaspard described MomConnect as a preventive tool.

"You are actually investing now, putting resources up front now that will save the state tremendous recourses in the future when women and children become progressively ill from not receiving this kind of front line care," he said.

The funding provided will cover the costs of running the project for the next two years. Dr Motsoaledi said that after the two years, funding would come from the national health budget.

Yogan Pillay, a Deputy Director-General at the health department, said the major cost for the MomConnect project was the expense of sending the SMS to the pregnant mothers.

"What the volume of the text messages is, that is where the big cost is … we will be using this data to propose a proper evolution, including a financial evaluation, as we only have rough figures now," he said.

The four major cellular networks in South Africa, Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom have agreed to give the department a 50% discount on the sending of the SMSes.