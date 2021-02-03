National End of the road for Greyhound and Citiliner bus lines KAP blames low intercity and tourism passenger numbers hit by lockdowns and ‘aggressive competition’ BL PREMIUM

The owner of Greyhound buses, KAP Industrial, says it is shutting down the passenger bus line and Citiliner after operating the brands at “significant losses” for a number of years.

Reduced travel due to Covid-19, the closure of borders with Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as lockdown rules restricting bus occupancy numbers added to the bus division's woes. ..