End of the road for Greyhound and Citiliner bus lines
KAP blames low intercity and tourism passenger numbers hit by lockdowns and ‘aggressive competition’
03 February 2021 - 14:53
UPDATED 03 February 2021 - 20:43
The owner of Greyhound buses, KAP Industrial, says it is shutting down the passenger bus line and Citiliner after operating the brands at “significant losses” for a number of years.
Reduced travel due to Covid-19, the closure of borders with Mozambique and Zimbabwe as well as lockdown rules restricting bus occupancy numbers added to the bus division's woes. ..
