WATCH: Stock picks — MSCI World and KAP Industrial

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV

14 December 2020 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIJS KAMINSKIS
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose MSCI World Index as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose KAP Industrial.

Shapiro said: “I reckon you should just buy the MSCI World index. Things are going to get better next year and I think we will see global markets pick up, please understand that this is against the backdrop of zero interest rates for a number of years to come.”

Smith said: “I’m quite optimistic for 2021, my share pick would be KAP. They had quite a good share update yesterday, they’re in the mid-cap space.”

