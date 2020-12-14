WATCH: Stock picks — MSCI World and KAP Industrial

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose MSCI World Index as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose KAP Industrial.

Shapiro said: “I reckon you should just buy the MSCI World index. Things are going to get better next year and I think we will see global markets pick up, please understand that this is against the backdrop of zero interest rates for a number of years to come.”

Smith said: “I’m quite optimistic for 2021, my share pick would be KAP. They had quite a good share update yesterday, they’re in the mid-cap space.”