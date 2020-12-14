Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — MSCI World and KAP Industrial
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV
14 December 2020 - 09:39
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose MSCI World Index as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose KAP Industrial.
Shapiro said: “I reckon you should just buy the MSCI World index. Things are going to get better next year and I think we will see global markets pick up, please understand that this is against the backdrop of zero interest rates for a number of years to come.”
Smith said: “I’m quite optimistic for 2021, my share pick would be KAP. They had quite a good share update yesterday, they’re in the mid-cap space.”
