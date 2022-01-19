IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now
Here's how to get instant access to your results
19 January 2022 - 00:01
The results have been announced for the 2021 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.
>> Click here to check your IEB matric results (https://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/)..
