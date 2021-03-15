PODCAST | Tertiary students are already a privileged group in SA says expert

The discussion begins by examining whether or not free education is simply a fantasy or an actual possibility for the country.

Van Heerden, not shy to voice an unpopular opinion, says free education might not be the best way to spend scarce national resources. “Nothing is for free” he says, explaining that the cost burden has to fall on someone, in this case, the taxpayers

The researcher highlights that of every 100 students that start off in SA’s education system, only 12 ever make it to tertiary level. National resources would be better spent increasing those proportions by focusing more on early childhood development, which would have a positive effect on the economy overall in the long term

Van Heerden, together with Nicky Roberts, another director at Kelello Consulting, contributed the book “We are No Longer at Ease: The Struggle for #FeesMustFall” by Busani Ngcaweni and Wandile Ngcaweni.

While students in SA are fighting for free education, young people in the US are facing a different type of of crisis, that of student debt. That particular crisis has seen many questioning the need for tertiary education, especially getting a degree

Van Heerden says not everyone necessarily needs to get a degree, which is why the government had done much to revive the TVET system as a way to increase vocational learning

The discussion focuses on the viability of free education in SA, the state of pubic finances, the effects of Covid-19 on the economy, and the value of getting a tertiary education.

Van Heerden also talks about the effect of Covid-19 on social spending, which in turn affects the state’s ability to provide free university education.

