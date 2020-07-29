National / Education Cyril Ramaphosa closing schools has no legal effect, DA tells court No order was gazetted so the president’s announcement on public schools is a ‘nullity’, says the opposition party BL PREMIUM

The DA wants the Pretoria high court to order that Monday’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that public schools close has no legal effect in the absence of gazetted regulations.

If the court does not agree with this, the party wants the decision reviewed, set aside and declared unlawful.