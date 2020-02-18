Adam Habib leaving Wits for London’s SOAS University

Prof Adam Habib said on Tuesday that he will leave his position as vice-chancellor of Wits University at the end of year to take up the position of director at the SOAS University of London.

“I was approached to apply for the SOAS position at the end of last year. I threw my hat into the ring and was surprised when they offered me the post. After much deliberation with my family and considerable engagement with the Wits council and the executive, I have agreed to accept the offer,” said Habib who spent eight years at the helm of Wits.

“My decision was not made lightly. I am a proud leader and champion of Wits University and SA, and will continue to fly these flags high,” he said. “I have committed to strengthening ties between the SA and UK higher education sectors in my new role.”

Habib’s CV says his focus as Wits vice-chancellor was to consolidate the university’s academic programmes; enhance its research and innovation standing; restructure its managerial and technological operations; and ensure its financial sustainability.

Habib previously served in a variety of roles at the University of Johannesburg , the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and University of Durban-Westville. He was a member of the presidential task-team on funding for higher education and chair of the committee for the strategic review of the National Research Foundation, among other posts.

Under his leadership, Wits says it has exceeded all indicators. The university’s research output has increased by more than 60% (in quality international journals), more students are passing, and a record number of students have graduated in recent years, it also said.

“The Tshimologong Digital Innovation Hub has also flourished under his leadership, Wits’s finances are stable and it has strong, independent governance structures in place.”