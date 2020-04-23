Lockdown to be eased from May 1, but slowly

The Covid-19 national lockdown will ease slightly from the beginning of May. Some businesses will reopen under strict conditions, but many of the current restrictions will remain in place, as the risk of infection remains high, the government says.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening that SA is to implement a risk-adjusted strategy through which the government will take a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of the current lockdown restrictions.

The country is to move from level five, the most drastic, to level four, which means that some activity can be allowed to resume, subject to extreme precautions required to limit community transmission and outbreaks, he said.

"We have decided on this approach because there is still much that is unknown about the rate and manner of the spread of the virus within our population," Ramaphosa said.