Let your career take flight: Earn your MBA at Wits Business School while you work

Are you a motivated and focused professional with a passion for learning? Have you always wanted to study further, but haven’t had time to study? Do you want to become a leader in business in SA and abroad?

The World Economic Forum says skills are the new currency in the new world of work. Learning has shifted from knowledge acquisition to how you apply that knowledge and use your experience. In its The Future of Jobs report, the World Economic Forum outlines the key skills needed to unlock the future: creativity, leadership skills, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and more.

Why then should you choose the Wits Business School MBA? Beyond its core courses, the two-year programme focuses on personal development, leadership, strategy and critical thinking skills — core skills you’ll need to lead in the future.

The Wits Business School Master of Business Administration (MBA) is the programme for you. With its modular study format, anyone can access a globally relevant business degree and study while they work.

What is a modular format MBA?

It’s not easy to find balance between work, studying and family commitments. In SA’s economic climate, most working professionals simply cannot take time off to study full-time. Yet, to stay competitive in the new world of work, it is essential to keep learning and upskilling yourself.

Wits Business School recognises the need for a more adaptive way of learning that responds to the needs of individuals and society. The school has designed a more flexible MBA programme that gives you the opportunity to study while you’re working and supporting a family.

How does it work?

Students complete the core courses of the MBA programme in the first 12 months, and only come to campus five times a year, for 10 to 12 days each time. This way, students study part-time and make the most of the time they spend on campus.

Core courses include:

Management,

Accounting,

Economics,

Technology and operations,

Strategy,

Organisational design,

Critical skills,

Society and collective action,

Marketing in a connected world,

Finance and investment,

Entrepreneurship,

Business integration, and

Case competition.

In the second year, students study three electives, complete their research report and participate in a global study tour. With this flexible format, it’s possible to complete the degree in just 21 months.