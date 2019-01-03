The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has recorded a 98.92% matric pass rate for 2018 compared to 2017’s 98.76%.

The IEB exam results were released at midnight.

Umalusi‚ the examination standardisation body‚ monitored the marking and results and declared the results to be fair and valid‚ according to a statement released by the IEB.

It said 11,514 full-time and 858 part-time candidates from 249 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

This is up fractionally from 11,464 full-time candidates and 666 part-time candidates in 2017.