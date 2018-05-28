National / Education

Demand exceeds available spaces in almost 600 Gauteng schools

28 May 2018 - 15:15 Ernest Mabuza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The picture that has emerged on the last day for Gauteng online school applications shows that there are 596 schools where demand exceeds available spaces while 359 schools have less than 50 applications for grades 1 and 8.

Parents who want their children to attend grades 1 and 8 at public schools in the province in 2019 have until midnight to submit their online applications.

The department said it had received 535‚064 applications since it opened its online application system on April 16. Of the applications‚ 251‚808 were for grade 1 and 283‚256 for grade 8.

It said some of those 596 schools recorded between 1‚538 and 1‚960 applications for either grade 1 or grade 8.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told Power FM that the online registration process had given the department information that allowed it to plan appropriately and correctly.

"It makes things easy for us. We now know where there is a need to build new schools‚ we now know where there is a need to change teaching languages in some of the schools, and we also know where we need to shut down some of the schools‚" Lesufi said.

Eastern Cape schools are worst in SA for poor infrastructure

The province has the most schools without proper sanitation or electricity, says basic education minister
National
3 days ago

Digital library in a box is helping school-goers boost their science and maths marks

Anyone within a kilometre can download digital copies of text books‚ and sound and video recordings of science lessons, to their phones without ...
Life
6 days ago

Are charter schools SA’s solution?

Charter schools may narrow the gap between pupils from rich and poor communities
Features
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Seven of SA’s universities make it onto top 1,000 ...
National / Education
2.
Victory for Guptas as court releases assets ...
National
3.
Demand exceeds available spaces in almost 600 ...
National / Education
4.
Presidency might clip the wings of ministers’ ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.