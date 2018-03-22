Marjorie Brown, SA’s global top-10 teacher, on fixing education in SA

"I wondered why me as I have just been doing what needs to be done as a teacher in our country," Brown said on the sidelines of the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai.

"We live in a very unequal society and I have put my life into working in education with people who have the resources and people with nothing, and I feel honoured to have been selected."

Citing illiteracy, poor teaching, insufficient learning time, violence and the legacy of apartheid as some of the problems dogging SA’s education system, Brown said investment in better teaching and in teachers would be a start.

"I think legislators need to collaborate with teachers," she said. "Often legislators make political decisions and do not sit in the classrooms to see the impact of their decisions on the children.

"We have seen the impact of not much progress in the 20 years of democracy, and politicians have a duty to say what is wrong — and who knows the education system better than we do? Teachers are the foot soldiers who need to be consulted."

Brown, who teaches about SA’s violent past and its links to the education system, said she tried to make her students understand that they had the power to change their world.