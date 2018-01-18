Teaching science needs a revolution in language

He cites an example of a major 2017 science story in which the collision of two neutron stars allowed astronomers to detect gravitational waves. "In English, I could say, ‘Two neutron stars collided recently, and the explosion from that released gravity waves that astronomers detected’. Saying this in Zulu would amount to me making words up and taking too long to explain what neutron stars are, and even having to make clear what I mean by gravity waves.

"It is doable, but it ends up being sloppy."

This boils down to terminology — the labels given to objects and concepts. Devising agreed-on terminology costs money.

"No language was born with terminology," says Elsabé Taljard, a professor in the department of African languages at the University of Pretoria.

"Afrikaans … needed academic and political will to develop terminology."

There also needs to be agreement on the definitions behind the terms. "Terminology is only half of it. What you need is a definition which explains the concept. If you can have that definition in all the languages, that’s the first prize," she says.

Taljard uses the example of a triangle, broken down to mean "three angles". You can show a Grade 1 pupil a picture of a triangle, and then offer the label of "triangle".

"But he does not understand why it is called that. In Sepedi, the word is ‘khutlotharo’, which means ‘it has three angles’. Now the learner knows why it is called that. The importance isn’t knowing the word but the concept that lies behind the term.

"If you already have the concept and you understand what it means, it is easier to transfer that to another language."

Marietta Alberts began her career as a terminologist in 1971. "In those days, we compiled English-Afrikaans dictionaries. English was the source language [used as the basis to translate to other languages] and you worked with subject committees and subject specialists."

She received specific assignments, which included creating terminology for veterinary science, municipal sewerage, the dairy industry and butterfly lists, and she would visit a group of specialists, such as Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute, ask them for their core terms and develop words in conjunction with the specialists who speak the language in which she was trying to develop terms.

There are very few trained terminologists in SA, and the country offers no complete academic course to become one, say Alberts and Taljard.