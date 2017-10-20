The EFF student command has won the student representative council (SRC) elections at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ taking 12 out of 15 seats.

"It is with great joy [we] announce we have won 12 of the 15 SRC seats. Wits is ready for an EFF-led SRC‚" the student command said in a statement.

EFF leaders‚ including deputy president Floyd Shivambu and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ took to social media to congratulate the student command.

The elections were held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The results were announced late on Thursday. This is the first time the student command has claimed victory at Wits and takes over from the ANC-aligned Progressive Youth Alliance.

The EFF student command also won the SRC elections at the University of Cape Town in May, and at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark.