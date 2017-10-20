A proportional system ensures all meaningful views are accommodated
Our PR system can claim as one of its major successes the fact that it ensured that there was, and is, an opposition
Peter Curle is a respected company director. His views about our electoral system, however, are open to question. His article in Business Day reveals his hopelessly rose-tinted opinion of the constituency system — one of the alternatives to our current system.
We live and operate in SA, not in the UK. There they have experience of a democratic parliamentary system that developed over a couple of hundred years. Here, we have 23 years’ experience of a constitutional democracy that is still a tiny infant. We have not even passed the acid test of democracy: a change of national government through the ballot box.
Prior to 1994 we had a constituency-based parliamentary system that excluded black South Africans. Since then at provincial and parliamentary level we have had a proportional representation (PR) system. If a party polls 50% of the votes it gets 50% of the 400 seats, ie 200 seats.
Importantly, at municipal level we have a combined ward-based and PR system, like the German system and very like the system proposed for parliament by the Van Zyl Slabbert commission appointed by then home affairs minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The official opposition, the DA, has always supported a mixed system with the virtues of both direct election and of proportionality. Curle does not even nod in the direction of proportionality and seems to want a wholly constituency system. In my view, this would have been and would still be a disaster for SA.
Our country is one with huge divides of colour, tribe, language and religion. A proportional system ensures that all meaningful views are accommodated. If one can win about 40,000 votes, you can be elected to Parliament. In a constituency system, only the votes of the winning party count in each constituency and all the rest are "wasted". Where one has vast areas of the country that are made up of a majority of one colour or one language or one tribe, the majority will dominate and minority voices will not even be heard, let alone represented.
Years ago, Tony Leon referred to vote-counting in SA as "racial bean-counting." Happily, that has started disappearing, with significant numbers of voters of all colours supporting the DA, but it is still partly true that many black voters do what they have "always" done: many vote IFP in KwaZulu-Natal but many more vote ANC.
If SA had had a constituency system in 1994, there would only have been three parties in parliament: the ANC, National Party and IFP. All three parties were in the government and there would have been no opposition at all. Our democratic system would have been doomed from the start. Our PR system can claim as one of its major successes the fact that it ensured that there was and is an opposition.
Even today, if we had a constituency system, the only parties in parliament would be the ANC, a much smaller DA and a minute IFP. Does anyone really believe that would be in the country’s interests? With no EFF represented, this would have forced the EFF into street activism and I would suggest, to ever-more violent action so as to be noticed. The Freedom Front Plus represents a small group of Afrikaners and would anyone suggest that is wrong? The alternative, especially years ago, would have been to exclude them from the democratic system and force them into unconstitutional action.
What of the other parties represented in Parliament? We have a total of 13 parliamentary parties and the 11 smaller parties, apart from the ANC and the DA, occupy 62 seats. Would our democracy be stronger or more vibrant if these seats were divided between the ANC and the DA, the only two parties with a big enough footprint to win them?
Curle has a misty-eyed view of how nominations work in a constituency system. The parties each have their own arrangements but one can rest assured that the whole business is not left to the local voters to choose the candidate. At best, the signed-up members of the party have a say and generally, the regional organisation, the provincial structure and probably the national organisation of the party also have considerable say.
Aspirants who have views that are independent of their party or that clash with the party policy do not secure the nomination of the party. Think back to the days when SA had a constituency system: how many National Party MPs ever stepped over the line? The only MPs who ever did so were those who were on their way out of the party. United Party MPs? Likewise. They were on their way to joining the Nats, or in 1959, on their way to forming the Progressive Party, with many years in the wilderness ahead of them.
Think too of the delimitation of constituencies. It always seemed to favour the Nats. Be assured that the demarcation of the constituencies would favour the ANC. I once stated in Parliament that what it took the Nats 40 years to learn what the ANC learnt in 40 months.
But why look at history? Why not look at current city councillors? Is there any real difference between those elected to represent wards and those there because of the PR system? If Curle’s theory was correct, the ward councillors would all be independently-minded, able and ready to buck the party line.
The truth is that in a couple of hundred municipalities, dominated by the ANC, few indeed of those councillors stood up against the corruption and the wholesale looting that has gone on since 1994. I venture to suggest that the same would have applied to constituency MPs. The answer is not to change the system; rather throw out a whole heap of the current MPs and replace them with MPs from the party of your choice.
• Gibson is a former opposition chief whip and former ambassador to Thailand.
