A proportional system ensures all meaningful views are accommodated

Importantly, at municipal level we have a combined ward-based and PR system, like the German system and very like the system proposed for parliament by the Van Zyl Slabbert commission appointed by then home affairs minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The official opposition, the DA, has always supported a mixed system with the virtues of both direct election and of proportionality. Curle does not even nod in the direction of proportionality and seems to want a wholly constituency system. In my view, this would have been and would still be a disaster for SA.

Our country is one with huge divides of colour, tribe, language and religion. A proportional system ensures that all meaningful views are accommodated. If one can win about 40,000 votes, you can be elected to Parliament. In a constituency system, only the votes of the winning party count in each constituency and all the rest are "wasted". Where one has vast areas of the country that are made up of a majority of one colour or one language or one tribe, the majority will dominate and minority voices will not even be heard, let alone represented.

Years ago, Tony Leon referred to vote-counting in SA as "racial bean-counting." Happily, that has started disappearing, with significant numbers of voters of all colours supporting the DA, but it is still partly true that many black voters do what they have "always" done: many vote IFP in KwaZulu-Natal but many more vote ANC.

If SA had had a constituency system in 1994, there would only have been three parties in parliament: the ANC, National Party and IFP. All three parties were in the government and there would have been no opposition at all. Our democratic system would have been doomed from the start. Our PR system can claim as one of its major successes the fact that it ensured that there was and is an opposition.

Even today, if we had a constituency system, the only parties in parliament would be the ANC, a much smaller DA and a minute IFP. Does anyone really believe that would be in the country’s interests? With no EFF represented, this would have forced the EFF into street activism and I would suggest, to ever-more violent action so as to be noticed. The Freedom Front Plus represents a small group of Afrikaners and would anyone suggest that is wrong? The alternative, especially years ago, would have been to exclude them from the democratic system and force them into unconstitutional action.

What of the other parties represented in Parliament? We have a total of 13 parliamentary parties and the 11 smaller parties, apart from the ANC and the DA, occupy 62 seats. Would our democracy be stronger or more vibrant if these seats were divided between the ANC and the DA, the only two parties with a big enough footprint to win them?