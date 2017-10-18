Students are running out of patience as President Jacob Zuma holds onto the final report of the fees commission he tasked with probing the feasibility of free higher education.

Zuma received the report from chairperson Judge Jonathan Heher in August and promised to release it to the public in due course. But Sinethemba Mkhatshwa‚ who is a second-year geology student at Tshwane University of Technology‚ said it was difficult for student leaders to fold their arms and wait when universities were already deciding on fee adjustments.

She said students were anxiously waiting for the findings of the commission‚ saying they wanted free education now.

Zuma established the commission in January 2016 after a wave of violence that swept through campuses across the country, resulting in the shutting down of several campuses. "We urge the president to release the report as students cannot wait anymore. We cannot wait for a situation where we wake up one day to be told universities are implementing fee adjustments‚" Mkhatshwa said.

In a memorandum served on the Presidency at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday‚ the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) gave Zuma two weeks to release the report or face another shutdown.