Police crack down on crime against University of Limpopo students

26 April 2017 - 12:03 Staff Writer
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Police have set up a task team to deal with criminals targeting University of Limpopo students.

"In an effort to confront criminal elements still hellbent on terrorising the students of the University of Limpopo residing outside campus‚ the crime intelligence-led task team has been established‚" the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

Seven students living off campus were affected by house robberies at the weekend around Mankweng township.

This was despite police arresting two suspects in Mankweng earlier this year. Firearms, as well as stolen property, were recovered. This was followed by the arrest of another suspect, who was found with property including laptops and cellphones.

Students were also the target of a rapist in 2012.

Sylvester Nomafela‚ who attacked off-campus women students‚ was jailed on April 13. He was given a life sentence coupled with 20 years each for three counts of rape plus five years on another count of armed robbery.

Limpopo SAPS said the provincial task team would collaborate with Mankweng detectives to apprehend suspects over the latest spate of crimes.

