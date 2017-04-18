Science needs to sell itself as a solution for everyday problems
Research and development is not only an economic indicator, but a key tool for tackling societal issues
SA’s science system has never lacked ambition: with a relatively small budget, it punches above its weight internationally.
The latest National Survey of Research and Experimental Development shows that the country made the R29.3bn spent on research and development (R&D) in 2014-15 go a long way.
But Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor’s target of spending R60bn by 2020 might be ambitious. The science system has dodged many of the fiscal bullets tearing holes in the rest of the economy, but it isn’t exactly flourishing.
A major metric of economic development is the percentage of GDP spent on R&D. In 2014-15, this percentage edged up to 0.77%, up from 0.73% the previous year.
The government had wanted to achieve a 1% spend of GDP by 2008, but the global financial crisis put a precipitous end to those ambitions.
Now the government aims to double the percentage of GDP spent on R&D to 1.5%. While the number isn’t new, putting a deadline and an amount to it is.
The percentage of GDP a country spends on R&D is linked to its economic competitiveness and thus to development. If a country is not investing in R&D, it is not creating new products, streamlining systems and developing technologies — it is importing them.
The average spend for countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is 2.4% of GDP.
Although SA spent 8% more on R&D in real terms than in 2013-14, the government continues to be the largest funder. In other countries, business usually invests in and drives R&D. The 2014-15 year is the third consecutive one in which the government spent more than business on science and innovation — including on science councils and higher education.
The lack of R&D spend by business is part of a larger trend of investment reticence in SA.
If a country is not investing in r&d, it is not creating new products … and developing technologies
Mining and quarrying, for example, took a thumping, with R&D spend in this technical field dropping by 20% over a year.
Business spend is starting to recover, although how long this will last following the country’s recent ratings downgrades remains to be seen.
In nominal terms, business spending rose from R11.7bn in 2013-14, to R13.2bn in 2014-15.
"Business R&D spending is showing signs of recovery," Pandor said at the launch of the survey in Pretoria last week. "We wish it was robust, but it is showing signs of recovery."
An interesting addition to this year’s survey was a section on state-owned enterprises, which accounted for 15% of business spend. Defence spending was the largest at 28.1%, followed by energy supply at 20.9%.
Business R&D spend is concentrated in large organisations, with about 80% invested in 20% of the enterprises. But the long-term goal appears to be to diversify this into smaller companies.
Last week also saw the launch of SA’s inaugural National Survey of Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer at Publicly Funded Research Institutions. It tracks the success of the government’s decision to force researchers to commercialise research undertaken with public money.
The Intellectual Property Rights from Publicly Financed R&D Act, signed into law in 2008, made "provision that intellectual property emanating from publicly financed R&D is identified, protected, utilised and commercialised for the benefit of the people of the republic, whether it be for a social, economic, military or any other benefit".
The goal is to ensure a return on publicly financed research and boost SA’s dismal patent registration numbers. According to the National Advisory Council on Innovation’s 2015 indicators, in 2014, SA was responsible for 0.05% of the world’s patents.
In that year, the UA Patent and Trademark Office — an international benchmark — awarded South African inventors 152 patents. Small numbers like that are not going to galvanise economic development in SA, where companies and consumers are paying a lot of money for other people’s technologies, without getting that much for their own.
In 2014, SA spent R18.7bn buying technology from other countries and received R1.2bn in receipts — about 0.03% of GDP.
Although starting from a low base, the intellectual property coming out of universities is starting to gain momentum. Universities added about 100 new technologies to their portfolios each year between 2011 and 2014 and 45 start-up companies were formed to commercialise them. The majority were based on publicly funded intellectual property.
Including R&D and technological solutions in the different spheres of government is necessary for plumping up SA’s R&D spend
However, while there are many exciting new technologies emanating from university research, they are not going to make R30bn. They might, if the next Facebook is developed, but no right-thinking strategist would plan that.
The department’s plan to reach a R60bn spend is predicated on ensuring that more R&D and science is developed in other spheres of government. The department is the major driver of R&D, but is fairly isolated despite its efforts.
It often successfully pilots technologies but then has to hand them over to another government department for implementation and maintenance — where the wheels usually fall off. However, science and technology director-general Phil Mjwara says local and provincial government are important growth areas for R&D.
"There is an interest in local government; they are looking for solutions for service delivery," he says.
He cites examples of sanitation technologies with which "we have made significant strides, and a number of local municipalities are interested". Provincial governments have also shown interest in "a number of technologies that they see as important for growth", Mjwara says.
Including R&D and technological solutions in the different spheres of government is necessary for plumping up SA’s R&D spend.
Technological development is about finding better, more efficient and cheaper ways of doing things — which is what service delivery urgently needs.
A side effect of this is that science becomes more relevant to the government.
That Pandor has successfully guarded the department’s budget in times of fiscal austerity is quite remarkable. It has remained stagnant at about R7.5bn over the past few years.
The recent ratings downgrades and predicted currency fluctuations and inflation are likely to play havoc on this small budget: the money remains the same, but buys a lot less, especially equipment purchased in dollars and euros.
The modest cookie jar of science spending needs protection from the belief that R&D and science are "nice to have".
To do that, science needs to become more relevant and tangible to the government’s purse holders — and using R&D to improve service delivery is no longer a nice idea, but a necessity.
Please login or register to comment.