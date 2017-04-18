Entrepreneur aims to groom a generation of African leaders

African educational entrepreneur Fred Swaniker says the new generation of high school pupils, university students and graduates in Africa — whom he dubs Generation Four — must reclaim their countries "from leaders who have ruined them".

"At the age of four, my family fled from Ghana to the Gambia due to political instability, only to find ourselves in the middle of more political conflict," says Ghanaian-born Swaniker, who has lived and worked in 10 African countries and is the chairman and founder of the pan-African education and leadership-focused African Leadership Group.

Speaking at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University’s graduation ceremony on April 5, where he received an honorary doctorate for his contribution to leadership and education, he explained how his experiences at an early age "showed me how Africa’s leaders were sadly holding back the progress of the continent and that unless we could develop better leaders, the continent would never fully realise its potential".

The one person who stood out for him as "a leader who could change an entire nation and indeed the entire world", was Nelson Mandela.