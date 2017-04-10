Paper Video teaches lessons on pupils’ cellphones

Paper Video gives high school pupils instant access to digital maths and science lessons for personalised tuition.

Basic education in SA is poorly resourced, classrooms in public schools are overcrowded and the sector faces a serious shortage of professional teachers. The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study placed Grade 8 and 9 pupils at the bottom of international rankings in the two subjects.

If all students could call their teachers at any time for help, education outcomes would probably improve.

Paper Video’s subject maps are available to students from grades 8 to 12, who can use their cellphones or computers to access video lessons for subjects including maths and accounting.

Paper Video is a team of experienced South African teachers who use innovation and technology drastically to increase the reach of their lessons. Founded by Chris Mills and Paul Maree in June 2014, the initiative received seed funding from the Millennium Trust and released the first set of resources (353 exam questions and solution videos for Grade 12 maths) in 2014.