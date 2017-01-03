Row over adjustments of matric marks by Umalusi

While the results will only be released to the public on Wednesday, Lesufi and Davis — who participate in the standardisation processes, Davis as an observer — are clearly privy to the outcome of the standardisation.

The adjustments are done so that in any particular year, a class is not disadvantaged if an exam was unduly difficult or advantaged if it was too easy. However, the decisions are often contested.

In an open letter to Umalusi chairman John Volmink, Davis questioned why as many as 32 subjects were adjusted in 2016 compared to 29 in 2015.

In a statement on Monday, Lesufi countered that standardisation was not unique to SA and Davis was merely looking for an opportunity to further the DA’s political motives.

He criticised Davis for failing to put forward his questions and concerns during the standardisation proceedings.

Standardisation of results is the final step in the quality assurance process conducted by Umalusi, SA’s quality assurance council for general and further education and training.

Results for each subject are compared and arguments presented by subject experts on whether the examination in question was cognitively difficult or easy.

According to Davis’s letter, maths literacy, mathematics and business studies were adjusted upwards the most from 30.06% to 37.22%; 27.01% to 30.79% and 33.07% to 38.74% respectively.

He said Umalusi found upward adjustments justified if the examination paper was too hard. However, they did not provide evidence that the exam papers of these 28 subjects were more cognitively demanding than in previous years.

"Curiously, I did not observe the same methodology being employed when the raw mark was better than the historical mean," Davis said.