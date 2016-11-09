National / Education

Judge sets #FeesMustFall leader Dlamini’s bail at R2,000 with Ts & Cs

09 November 2016 - 12:35 Neo Goba
Mcebo Dlamini
Mcebo Dlamini

University of Witwatersrand #FeesMustFall leader Mcebo Dlamini was granted bail on Wednesday after three weeks behind bars.

The former SRC president was arrested at his Wits hostel in October and faces charges of public violence‚ theft‚ malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Dlamini’s legs were chained as prison warders led him to the dock, where he greeted people in the public gallery.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng‚ in a hearing held at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, granted Dlamini bail of R2,000 and spelled out conditions, ordering him to "desist from unlawfully disrupting the academic activities of Wits".

"He is entitled to participate in lawful activities on the campus‚ not interfere with the charges against him and is prohibited from communicating with witnesses," said the judge.

On Tuesday‚ Dlamini’s lawyers, Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, claimed that Dlamini arrest and prosecution was a result of a political conspiracy.

They based that on a meeting involving national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams at the African National Congress headquarters Luthuli House‚ on October 10. Nine days later, Dlamini was denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Wits students and workers have turned up in support of Dlamini at all his court appearances.

