Court is unmoved by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s apartheid comparison
The public protector, fighting for her career and to avoid impeachment, referenced the ‘Sobukwe clause’, which did not impress the judge
12 August 2020 - 13:10
UPDATED 12 August 2020 - 17:29
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s scathing attacks on almost everyone involved in the parliamentary process — that could see her impeached — have drawn fierce criticism from the Western Cape High Court, where she is fighting to interdict that process.
On Wednesday, judge Vincent Saldanha repeatedly questioned Mkhwebane’s advocate Dali Mpofu about her demand that anyone who has criticised her or questioned her competence be interdicted from participating in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, on the basis that they have a “conflict of interest”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now