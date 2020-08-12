National Court is unmoved by Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s apartheid comparison The public protector, fighting for her career and to avoid impeachment, referenced the ‘Sobukwe clause’, which did not impress the judge BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s scathing attacks on almost everyone involved in the parliamentary process — that could see her impeached — have drawn fierce criticism from the Western Cape High Court, where she is fighting to interdict that process.

On Wednesday, judge Vincent Saldanha repeatedly questioned Mkhwebane’s advocate Dali Mpofu about her demand that anyone who has criticised her or questioned her competence be interdicted from participating in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, on the basis that they have a “conflict of interest”.