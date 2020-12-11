National ABB to pay R1.56bn to Eskom, with Pravin Gordhan wanting the SIU to go after others The settlement is in relation to an unlawfully awarded contract, with Eskom’s CEO saying the money will go towards paying down debt BL PREMIUM

Swiss-Swedish multinational ABB will pay back R1.56bn to power utility Eskom in relation to an overpayment of a contract that was unlawfully awarded for corrupt means at the troubled Kusile power station.

Eskom chair Malegapuru Makgoba announced on Friday that, after a lengthy investigation and negotiation, the parastatal and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), reached an agreement with ABB. ..