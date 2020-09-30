LETTER: Why ignore the Eskom solution?

Business Day reporting that Eskom’s debt “is the most impossible of conundrums the utility and the government face” merits a response (“Will last week’s gazetting of 11,800MW of new power end the energy crisis?”, September 29).

To begin with, it is completely incorrect. A solution was spelt out in the Treasury discussion paper of August 2019 — selling off Eskom’s coal power stations and realising R450bn. The value is determined by the power purchase agreement, which would be part and parcel of the sale. The original thesis was proposed in 2018 by Tobias Bischof-Niemz and Johan van den Berg, and Greenpeace published a similar plan that drew on international experience.

Getting rid of the debt and having the coal power stations run by competent operators, not Eskom incompetents, would be a game-changer for SA and pave the way to a transition to SA becoming a renewable energy superpower, as also mentioned in the Treasury paper.

But it appears the whole Eskom process has been captured by the incompetent department of public enterprises, famous for SAA and so many other disasters, and we are where we are. Eskom CEO André de Ruyter also talks about the Eskom debt conundrum — best he finds a solution soon, otherwise he will have another Nampak on his CV.

The bottom line is that Eskom is killing SA, and the media should be aware that there is a powerful solution, despite the fact that our political masters choose to ignore it.

Chris Logan

Camps Bay

