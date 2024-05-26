Sapref refinery sold to Central Energy Fund for R1
Shell Downstream and BP SA reach agreement for the sale of their respective 50% ownership assets
26 May 2024 - 15:50
The state-owned Central Energy Fund (CEF) has announced that it will buy Sapref refinery in Durban from BP and Shell for R1.
Operations at Sapref, owned by bp Southern Africa (bpSA) and Shell Downstream SA, have been on hold for more than two years after the companies announced in February 2022 that they were implementing a spending freeze and holding back operations until a decision was made on the future of the plant...
