Cape Town gets final street eviction orders
City has to show it made repeated and extensive offers of support and accommodation
After a drastic rise in street dwellers occupying pavements, vacant land and sleeping under bridges during the Covid-19 hard lockdowns, the City of Cape Town has been successful in obtaining eviction orders for those who refuse its offers of assistance.
The city won two eviction orders last week for street dwellers who do not take up accommodation in what it calls Safe Space facilities. It can now evict people living illegally on Victoria Road and Kloof Road in the popular tourist spot of Camps Bay and the 37 street dwellers in Culemborg in the CBD. This area is near car dealerships and arterial roads and includes highway bridges being damaged by fires, according to court papers. ..
