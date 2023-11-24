National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Rand rigging and the ANC’s trouble with numbers

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose

24 November 2023 - 15:51
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand-rigging scandal is back in the spotlight with reports citing that banks implicated in the saga bagged R1-trillion per day. The Financial Mail has, however, pointed out that the numbers do not add up and suggests that this is being politicised by the ANC ahead of the 2024 election.

Business Day TV spoke to the publication’s editor, Rob Rose, for more detail.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.