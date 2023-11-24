The rand-rigging scandal is back in the spotlight with reports citing that banks implicated in the saga bagged R1-trillion per day. The Financial Mail has, however, pointed out that the numbers do not add up and suggests that this is being politicised by the ANC ahead of the 2024 election.
Business Day TV spoke to the publication’s editor, Rob Rose, for more detail.
WATCH: Rand rigging and the ANC’s trouble with numbers
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
