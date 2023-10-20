Made in the Cape market provides unique experience for region

The showcase Made in the Cape market was recently launched to promote the support and visibility of the Western Cape region and its exporters.

The event — powered by Wesgro — took place at the V&A Waterfront in early October to assist exporters in gaining traction in high visibility areas.

Wesgro is the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the province.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander was joined at the event by the Western Cape finance and economic opportunities minister, Mireille Wenger, and alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town mayoral member for economic growth and tourism, for the ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening.

Showcasing products from 45 local exporters — all selected from the www.capetradeportal.com — the market brings sustainably crafted, premium products from the five regions of the Western Cape to the V&A.

The V&A welcomes up to 2-million domestic and international visitors during October.

The market combines audio, visual and tangible elements, brought to life through augmented reality, to provide a highly immersive retail experience.

The store layout takes shoppers on a journey through the Cape’s wine, design and floral kingdom — with unique stories and fun facts shared through storytelling.