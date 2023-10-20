Eradicating digital poverty in SA is everyone’s business

SA has made significant progress when it comes to digital transformation and the adoption of fourth industrial revolution (4IR) technologies. The government has demonstrated willingness to partner and collaborate in consulting with industry stakeholders.

Relevant conversations are being held with stakeholders, including the private sector, academia and civil society. We also see the right course of action being taken, such as the Independent Communications Authority of SA's auction of high-speed radio frequency spectrum in 2022, and the authority’s plans to hold a second auction in early 2024.

However, there’s still more to be done to close the digital divide and eliminate digital poverty in SA. Africa is the least connected region on the planet, with 60% of the population lacking internet access. Digital poverty, which refers to a minimal or complete lack of access to the internet and digital technologies, is an obstacle to sustainable development.

By taking a strategic approach to the rollout of infrastructure, and prioritising key areas such as education and sustainability, we can make changes that matter and create long-term benefits for SA’s citizens, institutions and enterprises.

Digital poverty has far-reaching consequences

For many South Africans, a digital-first world remains out of reach. With an internet penetration rate of only 72.3%, more than a quarter of our country’s population do not have access to what is considered a basic human right, something many of us take for granted.

In the face of this lack of access, we see the impact of digital poverty and can identify the groups and communities it affects the most. Unconnected citizens, predominantly residing in rural areas, are excluded from various opportunities, notably education, health and employment, and from digitally enabled services.