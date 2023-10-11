‘Maverick’ Makwana’s exit from Eskom had been coming
Power utility chair and minister of public enterprises clashed over appointment of new CEO
11 October 2023 - 05:00
Mpho Makwana's departure as Eskom board chair (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-10-09-breaking-news-eskom-chair-mpho-makwana-resigns/) has been long coming, insiders in government and at the power utility say.
Some people Business Day spoke to described him as a “maverick” who often had a disregard for process, something for which Eskom’s shareholder, public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan, is historically known to be a stickler...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.