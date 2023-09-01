Health department hands over Covid-19 contracts to NGO
The department has complied with an order of the Pretoria high court
01 September 2023 - 15:56
The department of health has handed over all Covid-19 vaccine contracts to the legal team of the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) as ordered by the Pretoria high court.
The department — which was given until August 31 to hand over the contracts — has reached an agreement to share the remainder of the documents on the negotiations related to the procurement contracts by no later than September 29...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.