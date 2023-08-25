Grindrod has posted a 26% jump in interim core headline earnings as strong demand for logistics solutions offers a boost. The group saw its Maputo port increasing volumes by 30% during the period while its Mozambique dry-bulk terminals in Maputo grew volumes 17%.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with the company’s CEO, Xolani Mbambo.
WATCH: Strong demand for logistics solutions boosts Grindrod
Business Day TV spoke to Grindrod CEO Xolani Mbambo
