Gauteng Economic Development MEC Tasneem Motara dissolved a provincial economic agency so she could hire her preferred appointees, the Pretoria high court heard. The recently terminated directors took her decision on urgent review and, last week, the high court suspended her decision, pending a final review.
Motara in March dissolved the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), which initiates and co-ordinates provincial economic development efforts focusing on local and international business stakeholders. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MEC was ‘harsh and heavy-handed’ when dissolving economic agency, court rules
The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency’s board argued the MEC wanted her preferred candidate to be group CEO rather than board’s candidate
