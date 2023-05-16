National

Gijima loses SAPS tender after appeal bid by rival company

The ICT company initially succeeded in overturning a tender award, but this was disallowed after the rival company appealed

16 May 2023 - 21:58 Tauriq Moosa

After successfully overturning a large police tender awarded to another company and being substituted in its place, Gijima Holdings lost when the other company appealed.

The Johannesburg high court on Monday ordered Gijima to pay the legal costs of the other company, as well as have its initial tender success overturned. ..

