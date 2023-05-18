National

Heavy anti-dumping duties imposed on imported French fries

The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission

18 May 2023 - 13:58 Linda Ensor

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has imposed anti-dumping duties on frozen potato chips as recommended by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), which investigates customs tariffs.

Itac found that the industry in the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) was being seriously harmed by products being dumped on the local market by producers in Belgium, Netherlands and Germany...

