Heavy anti-dumping duties imposed on imported French fries

Also weighing on prices is the higher possibility of another interest-rate hike by the US Fed
The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Lack of awareness hampers efforts to protect the rights of needy children, Shamila Batohi tells webinar
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Net property income improved 2% to R1.14bn, while operating profit, generated from a company’s core operations, fell 2.6% to R1.01bn
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
President Xi Jinping is expected to unveil new measures for co-operation among the region’s six nations
Rugby Championship and RWC preparations come into sharper focus
The billionaire has for years eschewed advertising in favour of seeking to capitalise on his star power
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has imposed anti-dumping duties on frozen potato chips as recommended by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), which investigates customs tariffs.
Itac found that the industry in the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) was being seriously harmed by products being dumped on the local market by producers in Belgium, Netherlands and Germany...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Heavy anti-dumping duties imposed on imported French fries
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has imposed anti-dumping duties on frozen potato chips as recommended by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac), which investigates customs tariffs.
Itac found that the industry in the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) was being seriously harmed by products being dumped on the local market by producers in Belgium, Netherlands and Germany...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.