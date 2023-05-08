Denmark gives Tshwane R33m to manage water security

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
‘Serious concerns’ about order compelling the exemption of hospitals, schools and police stations
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
State broadcaster says Chinese national security authorities suspect some overseas institutions of using consulting firms to steal state secrets
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
The Danish embassy has donated R33m to the City of Tshwane to help the municipality improve water security and learn how to manage water for its residents.
The second phase of the city’s water security strategy was launched at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Campus on Monday in partnership with Denmark’s City of Aarhus.
The funds will go to water management, reducing non-revenue water losses caused by leaks, leak detection, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water.
The second phase of the project will run from April this year to March 2026 and will fund different study models and concepts to enhance water security in the city.
The first phase included detecting leaks in Pretoria West and Garsfontein, which uncovered a number of meter problems, theft and vandalism of water meters. There are also many instances of leakages inside homes, accompanied by unpaid municipal utility bills.
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality plans to improve detecting water leakages and maintaining infrastructure as the city loses about 30% of the water bought from Rand Water to leakages and illegal connections.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Denmark gives Tshwane R33m to manage water security
Funds will be used for water management, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water
The Danish embassy has donated R33m to the City of Tshwane to help the municipality improve water security and learn how to manage water for its residents.
The second phase of the city’s water security strategy was launched at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa Campus on Monday in partnership with Denmark’s City of Aarhus.
The funds will go to water management, reducing non-revenue water losses caused by leaks, leak detection, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water.
The second phase of the project will run from April this year to March 2026 and will fund different study models and concepts to enhance water security in the city.
The first phase included detecting leaks in Pretoria West and Garsfontein, which uncovered a number of meter problems, theft and vandalism of water meters. There are also many instances of leakages inside homes, accompanied by unpaid municipal utility bills.
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said the municipality plans to improve detecting water leakages and maintaining infrastructure as the city loses about 30% of the water bought from Rand Water to leakages and illegal connections.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Joburg mayor is clean, Al Jama-ah leader says
Colleen Makhubele in trouble with COPE for removal of Tshwane councillor
Storm over ‘stolen’ garbage trucks in Ekurhuleni angers EFF
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.