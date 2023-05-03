Global media worker deaths surge 50% in 2022, says Antonio Guterres

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Of the 6,329 e-visas rejected, well over half were rejected because they simply were not attended to in time
The murder charge faced by Thabo Bester, his lover Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused has been withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Police suspect the former leader’s vaccination record was forged so he could gain entry to the US
Premier League encounter ends in a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium
Once a ‘laggard’, the Japanese automaker is now fully committed to electrification under new leadership
As the UN marks the 30th anniversary of media freedom on May 3, at least 67 media workers were killed around the world in 2022.
This is according to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, speaking at the opening segment of the World Press Freedom Day Global Conference on Tuesday.
He said this was a 50% increase over the previous year.
“Nearly three-quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online, and one in four have been threatened physically. In every corner of the world, freedom of the press is under attack.
“Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy,” he said.
Guterres listed the challenges faced by the media industry, including the increased concentration of the industry in the hands of a few, the financial collapse of scores of independent news organisations and more national laws and regulations that stifle journalists, which further expand censorship and threaten freedom of expression.
“They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained, and imprisoned. Stop the threats and attacks. Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs. Stop the lies and disinformation.
“Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers. As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands with them,” said Guterres.
Ten years ago, the UN established a plan of action for the safety of journalists to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global media worker deaths surge 50% in 2022, says Antonio Guterres
The UN secretary-general highlights the dangers facing journalists on the 30th anniversary of media freedom, including harassment, intimidation and imprisonment
As the UN marks the 30th anniversary of media freedom on May 3, at least 67 media workers were killed around the world in 2022.
This is according to Antonio Guterres, UN secretary-general, speaking at the opening segment of the World Press Freedom Day Global Conference on Tuesday.
He said this was a 50% increase over the previous year.
“Nearly three-quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online, and one in four have been threatened physically. In every corner of the world, freedom of the press is under attack.
“Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy,” he said.
Guterres listed the challenges faced by the media industry, including the increased concentration of the industry in the hands of a few, the financial collapse of scores of independent news organisations and more national laws and regulations that stifle journalists, which further expand censorship and threaten freedom of expression.
“They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained, and imprisoned. Stop the threats and attacks. Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs. Stop the lies and disinformation.
“Stop targeting truth and truth-tellers. As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands with them,” said Guterres.
Ten years ago, the UN established a plan of action for the safety of journalists to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them.
TimesLIVE
EDITORIAL: Hands off Karyn Maughan
Kidnapped Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo found dead
Twitter reverses suspensions of journalists after free press backlash
Hong Kong editor out on bail after year behind bars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Finnish daily sneaks stories about war in Ukraine into video game
Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at midnight, but petrol to soar
ANTON HARBER: Editors face difficult calls in the rush to publish
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.