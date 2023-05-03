Finnish daily sneaks stories about war in Ukraine into video game

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up almost 0.5% after Tuesday’s sharp sell-off
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Their taps running dry, Zakheni Village residents face hardship as irregular water supply forces reliance on costly alternatives
How the ANC has clung to power this long is already a modern miracle. It is the antithesis of everything a democracy is supposed to produce
Erratic stocks of goods as diverse as chocolate, tomato sauce and shampoo persist across Europe and the Middle East
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Political detainees and a journalist are among those released and have been warned they would be arrested and given additional sentences if they reoffend
First South African to win the gruelling event from and to Les Sables-d’Olonne, France
Rupert Stadler to confess in exchange for a suspended sentence and a €1.1m fine
Helsinki — Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday took its struggle against Russian media restrictions to a popular online video game to mark world press freedom day.
Editor-in-chief Antero Mukka said the paper had to get creative in trying to breach the restrictions and decided to hide articles about Russia’s war in Ukraine in Russian in the shooter game Counter-Strike, which is popular worldwide and among young Russian men.
Russia has cracked down on independent journalism in the country after it initiated what Moscow calls “a special military operation” in neighbouring Ukraine in 2022, by banning free reporting and denying Russians’ access to media content produced abroad.
In response to Moscow’s laws restricting press freedom in Russia, Helsingin Sanomat began publishing some of its Ukraine and Russia related news in Russian in 2022, only to see access from Russia to its content quickly restricted.
“As we have been widely concerned about the press freedom situation and freedom of speech in Russia, we decided that maybe it’s possible to find some new channels to provide Russian audience with some reliable, independent journalism for example about the situations in Ukraine,” Mukka said before press freedom day on May 3.
Counter-Strike, released by US-based private gamemaker Valve Corporation in 2012, ranks among the world’s top 10 most popular PC games, research firm Newzoo’s data showed.
The paper built a map of an unspecified war-torn Slavic city, naming it “de_voyna”, in reference to the Russian word “voyna” meaning war, the use of which is prohibited in Russia in reference to the conflict in Ukraine.
The map conceals a secret room where the paper hid images and texts detailing the cruelties witnessed by its reporters and photographers in Ukraine during the war.
Mukka said the paper had not asked Valve’s permission for the campaign as the game allows users to create and add their own content to its platform.
“If some young men in Russia, just because of this game, happen to think for a couple of seconds what is going on in Ukraine then it’s worth it,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Finnish daily sneaks stories about war in Ukraine into video game
Helsingin Sanomat hides articles about the war in Ukraine in Counter-Strike in a bid to breach Russian media restrictions
Helsinki — Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday took its struggle against Russian media restrictions to a popular online video game to mark world press freedom day.
Editor-in-chief Antero Mukka said the paper had to get creative in trying to breach the restrictions and decided to hide articles about Russia’s war in Ukraine in Russian in the shooter game Counter-Strike, which is popular worldwide and among young Russian men.
Russia has cracked down on independent journalism in the country after it initiated what Moscow calls “a special military operation” in neighbouring Ukraine in 2022, by banning free reporting and denying Russians’ access to media content produced abroad.
In response to Moscow’s laws restricting press freedom in Russia, Helsingin Sanomat began publishing some of its Ukraine and Russia related news in Russian in 2022, only to see access from Russia to its content quickly restricted.
“As we have been widely concerned about the press freedom situation and freedom of speech in Russia, we decided that maybe it’s possible to find some new channels to provide Russian audience with some reliable, independent journalism for example about the situations in Ukraine,” Mukka said before press freedom day on May 3.
Counter-Strike, released by US-based private gamemaker Valve Corporation in 2012, ranks among the world’s top 10 most popular PC games, research firm Newzoo’s data showed.
The paper built a map of an unspecified war-torn Slavic city, naming it “de_voyna”, in reference to the Russian word “voyna” meaning war, the use of which is prohibited in Russia in reference to the conflict in Ukraine.
The map conceals a secret room where the paper hid images and texts detailing the cruelties witnessed by its reporters and photographers in Ukraine during the war.
Mukka said the paper had not asked Valve’s permission for the campaign as the game allows users to create and add their own content to its platform.
“If some young men in Russia, just because of this game, happen to think for a couple of seconds what is going on in Ukraine then it’s worth it,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Moscow should take over Russian assets of Finland’s Fortum, VTB CEO says
Global military spending hits $2.24-trillion as insecurity rises
Former Finland PM sees Sweden joining Nato soon
Finland becomes Nato’s 31st member
Hungary backs Finland’s bid to join Nato
Nationalists vow to crack down on immigration in Finland
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.