Kidnapped Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo found dead

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
Eswatini lawyer was killed by gunmen in his home in Mbabane on Saturday night
US treasury secretary and Russian foreign minister expected to meet the international relations minister
Cash consumers are ‘in distress’, the group says, while chair Nigel Payne lambastes load-shedding as ‘untenable’
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Arsenal restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
Yaounde — The mutilated body of a Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday.
Media advocates described Martinez Zogo’s disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country.
Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on January 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.
Zogo had recently been talking on air about a case of alleged embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections, RSF said.
“Cameroonian media has just lost one of its members, a victim of hatred and barbarism,” Cameroon’s journalists' trade union said in a statement. “Where is the freedom of the press, freedom of opinion and freedom of expression in Cameroon when working in the media now entails a mortal risk?”
His colleague, Charlie Amie Tchouemou, editor-in-chief of Amplitude FM, confirmed Zogo’s death and his abduction. The police and the government did not respond to calls for comment.
The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against journalists in Cameroon, which has a vibrant press and which is ruled by President Paul Biya, who has a decades-long record of repressing opposition.
Cameroon is one of many countries across the continent, from Burkina Faso to Ethiopia to Equatorial Guinea, where journalists complain that media freedoms are under threat from authoritarian governments.
“Although Cameroon has one of the richest media landscapes in Africa, it is one of the continent's most dangerous countries for journalists, who operate in a hostile and precarious environment,” RSF says in its Cameroon country profile.
Radio France Internationale reporter Ahmed Abba was arrested in July 2015 and imprisoned for two years on terrorism charges that rights groups denounced as a sham. Outspoken reporter Paul Chouta, who worked for private news website Cameroon Web, was beaten and stabbed by unknown attackers in 2019.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kidnapped Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo found dead
The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against journalists in Cameroon
Yaounde — The mutilated body of a Cameroonian journalist was found on Sunday near the capital Yaounde five days after he was abducted by unidentified assailants, the press union and a colleague said on Sunday.
Media advocates described Martinez Zogo’s disappearance and death as a further sign of the perils of reporting in the African country.
Zogo, the director of private radio station Amplitude FM, was kidnapped on January 17 by unknown assailants after trying to enter a police station to escape his attackers, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.
Zogo had recently been talking on air about a case of alleged embezzlement involving a media outlet with government connections, RSF said.
“Cameroonian media has just lost one of its members, a victim of hatred and barbarism,” Cameroon’s journalists' trade union said in a statement. “Where is the freedom of the press, freedom of opinion and freedom of expression in Cameroon when working in the media now entails a mortal risk?”
His colleague, Charlie Amie Tchouemou, editor-in-chief of Amplitude FM, confirmed Zogo’s death and his abduction. The police and the government did not respond to calls for comment.
The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against journalists in Cameroon, which has a vibrant press and which is ruled by President Paul Biya, who has a decades-long record of repressing opposition.
Cameroon is one of many countries across the continent, from Burkina Faso to Ethiopia to Equatorial Guinea, where journalists complain that media freedoms are under threat from authoritarian governments.
“Although Cameroon has one of the richest media landscapes in Africa, it is one of the continent's most dangerous countries for journalists, who operate in a hostile and precarious environment,” RSF says in its Cameroon country profile.
Radio France Internationale reporter Ahmed Abba was arrested in July 2015 and imprisoned for two years on terrorism charges that rights groups denounced as a sham. Outspoken reporter Paul Chouta, who worked for private news website Cameroon Web, was beaten and stabbed by unknown attackers in 2019.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: Under cover of darkness, a Russian ship in Simon’s Town ... what’s ...
Floods in West and Central Africa kill hundreds, submerge farmlands
Cameroonian IDs give Central African Republic refugees services access
Macron pledges food production support as he mends fences with Cameroon’s Biya
How Europe ignores damage its rubber addiction does to Africa’s forests
Tax incentives put Cameroon on the road to solar power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.