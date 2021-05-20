National / Labour Unions adamant Eskom can afford 15% wage increase Unions say it is coal and IPP costs collapsing the utility, not wages, and warns of protests if Eskom does not ‘make a meaningful offer’ BL PREMIUM

If Eskom can spend billions of rand on contracts for coal and renewable energy independent power producers (REIPPs), then it can afford the 15% wage increase workers are demanding, the two biggest unions representing workers at the power utility said on Thursday.

In a joint media briefing, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), said REIPPs and coal contracts, not wages, are the biggest cost drivers at Eskom...