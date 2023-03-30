National

WATCH: Focus on SA’s retirement fund landscape

Business Day TV spoke to Janina Slawski from Alexforbes and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers

30 March 2023 - 17:22 Business Day TV
Business Day TV discusses the findings of the 2022 Manager Watch survey of retirement fund investment managers, published by Alexforbes.

The standout feature of 2023’s report is that 19 of SA’s 20 largest fund managers are considered level 1 BEE contributors.

Michael Avery hosted Janina Slawski, head of investment consulting at Alexforbes; and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, chief investment officer and co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers, to delve into the survey’s findings.

