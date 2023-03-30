WATCH: Focus on SA’s retirement fund landscape

The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Debt-laden packaging group says it has received offers for assets in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania but a rights offer remains an essential condition for refinancing
Central bank raises repo rate by 50 basis points, citing concerns about the impact of load-shedding and deterioration of global financial conditions
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
SA's rugby teams will have their first taste of Champions Cup knockout rugby this weekend
An EV that runs entirely on solar energy is still a pipe dream, but rooftop panels are showing up on models from Hyundai’s Sonata to Toyota's Prius
Business Day TV discusses the findings of the 2022 Manager Watch survey of retirement fund investment managers, published by Alexforbes.
The standout feature of 2023’s report is that 19 of SA’s 20 largest fund managers are considered level 1 BEE contributors.
Michael Avery hosted Janina Slawski, head of investment consulting at Alexforbes; and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, chief investment officer and co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers, to delve into the survey’s findings.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
THE BIG IDEA
WATCH: Focus on SA’s retirement fund landscape
Business Day TV spoke to Janina Slawski from Alexforbes and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers
Business Day TV discusses the findings of the 2022 Manager Watch survey of retirement fund investment managers, published by Alexforbes.
The standout feature of 2023’s report is that 19 of SA’s 20 largest fund managers are considered level 1 BEE contributors.
Michael Avery hosted Janina Slawski, head of investment consulting at Alexforbes; and Zwelakhe Mzwakhe Mnguni, chief investment officer and co-founder at Benguela Global Fund Managers, to delve into the survey’s findings.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.