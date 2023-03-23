National

ANC quashes Phala Phala ad hoc committee proposal

MPs of the ruling party voted against a DA motion to set up a parliamentary inquiry into the saga at President Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm

23 March 2023 - 10:05 Linda Ensor

The ANC voted down a DA motion to establish an ad hoc parliamentary committee to investigate the Phala Phala game farm saga, which involved the stash of over $500,000 in cash in a sofa.

Most opposition parties — EFF, IFP, FF+, ACDP, UDM and ATM — voted in favour of the motion proposed by DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube in the National Assembly held in the Cape Town city hall on Wednesday night. However, their votes were insufficient to beat the ANC. The outcome of the manual vote, in which each MP declared his/her vote when their name was called out, was 204 against vs 135 in favour...

