Investors turn to the safe-haven asset amid expectations of a coming low-interest environment
ANC politicians’ refusal to buy only vehicles made in SA proves they don’t care about the country, its industry or its people
The suspended public protector faces impeachment proceedings for misconduct and incompetence
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Stevenson is leaving for personal reasons and to pursue other opportunities, mobile operator says
The FNB/BER data shows how the deepening power and cost-of-living crises have affected the economy
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Opaque parallel trade has grown in the past few years as a result of rising Iranian oil exports as well as restrictions imposed on Russian energy sales due to the war in Ukraine
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
The ANC voted down a DA motion to establish an ad hoc parliamentary committee to investigate the Phala Phala game farm saga, which involved the stash of over $500,000 in cash in a sofa.
Most opposition parties — EFF, IFP, FF+, ACDP, UDM and ATM — voted in favour of the motion proposed by DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube in the National Assembly held in the Cape Town city hall on Wednesday night. However, their votes were insufficient to beat the ANC. The outcome of the manual vote, in which each MP declared his/her vote when their name was called out, was 204 against vs 135 in favour...
ANC quashes Phala Phala ad hoc committee proposal
MPs of the ruling party voted against a DA motion to set up a parliamentary inquiry into the saga at President Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm
