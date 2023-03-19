JSE all share index is down more than 5% this week
AI in Africa must be developed by taking into account the needs and perspectives of local communities.
Police minister says EFF leader Julius Malema’s call for protesters to ‘attack’ is dangerous and irresponsible
Security forces have deployed maximum resources ahead of countrywide protest on Monday
Van der Veen will be in the role for six months while the company searches for a replacement for Neil Birch
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Inquiry will investigate the effect of digital platforms such as Google and Facebook on traditional media in country
Growing unrest leaves France’s president facing grave challenge to his authority
National coach believes building blocks are in place and his team will qualify
The Japan External Trade Organization and Setamono offered up a feast of Japan-inspired dishes to showcase the country’s ingredients
Data from the latest Labour Market Dynamics, compiled by Stats SA, has laid bare racial and gender inequalities that dominate the labour market.
The data shows that the labour market continues to be more favourable to men than women regardless of population groups, as the unemployment rate among men is lower than that of women. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Labour market is a boys’ club, Stats SA data shows
Male jobless rate lower than that of women, while rates for black African men and women are highest, says report
Data from the latest Labour Market Dynamics, compiled by Stats SA, has laid bare racial and gender inequalities that dominate the labour market.
The data shows that the labour market continues to be more favourable to men than women regardless of population groups, as the unemployment rate among men is lower than that of women. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.