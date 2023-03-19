National

Labour market is a boys’ club, Stats SA data shows

Male jobless rate lower than that of women, while rates for black African men and women are highest, says report

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 17:07 Kabelo Khumalo

Data from the latest Labour Market Dynamics, compiled by Stats SA, has laid bare racial and gender inequalities that dominate the labour market.

The data shows that the labour market continues to be more favourable to men than women regardless of population groups, as the unemployment rate among men is lower than that of women. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.